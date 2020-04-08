Erez Buganim

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utilizing the crisis to discover new business ways. Erez Buganim is the deputy CEO and Acting CEO of Synel Mll Pavey Ltd:"Much has been written about work from home and its benefits to employees and employers alike. It seems that the current Corona crisis has not erupted because many organizations suffer from systemic turmoil and are not prepared for the change in the short term and then the Corona has come, allowing business survival only for those prepared and built for change." Said Erez Boganem."The constraint and necessity are the ancestors of the invention and enable the discovery of new and growing ways. Thus, the widest experiment in work from home is currently being conducted in the world. Although the experiment is not performed under optimal conditions for various reasons: the children at home, the stagnant in the markets resulting from the complex situation. But the systemic benefits are still evident:Many organizations have adopted significant technology solutions that allow them to work remotely, vacant roads and traffic jams have disappeared from the horizon, road accidents are steeply declining and low air pollution due to avoidance of travel and flights and production downtime in the East. " added Buganim.Erez Boganem concludes and wishes: "May we educate and bring out a sweet dare and keep with us the benefits and the new world that we discovered for a long time after the crisis ended."Happy Freedom Holiday!



