MID-WESTERN POWER COOPERATIVE SELECTS RDS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR ENGINEERING DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT PROCESS

Large power cooperative selects Rapid Deployment Solutions to implement OpenText Extended Enterprise Content Management for Engineering.

Our newest energy sector client has a very focused and process-driven approach to its engineering operations.” — Greg Kowalik, President

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) today announces that it is working with an Energy sector client in the mid-western United States. The premier Power Cooperative has chosen RDS to implement the OpenText Extended Enterprise Content Management (xECM) for Engineering.The Power Cooperative currently leverages an aging application that has a limited feature set and is not user friendly. Work completed outside of the system leads to drawings stored locally and on network drives, increasing the risk of data loss. Selecting the wrong drawings for projects is the result of poor search capabilities. Working with external contractors, drawing reviews, and drawing issuance is all a manual process.Extended ECM for Engineering provides a single, easy to use, authoritative repository for storing and controlling engineering documents and work processes. The solution helps Document Control Managers, Engineers, Engineering Leaders, External Collaborators, and Operations personnel to efficiently control engineering information, work processes, and risk across the lifecycle of projects. Tools such as transmittals and Brava! allow effective collaboration with external contractors and personnel working in the field, who can now do their work on mobile devices.“Our newest energy sector client has a very focused and process-driven approach to its engineering operations,” said Greg Kowalik, Chief Executive Officer at RDS. “That level of industry specialization and regulation requires a highly flexible technology platform to serve as the internal and centralized engineering tool, and RDS is proud to be implementing the OpenText xECM Engineering solution.”The solution expands upon the existing OpenText platform that classifies documents for Records Management.# # #About Rapid Deployment SolutionsHeadquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS) is a leader in providing strategy, planning, and implementation of Content & Records Management solutions. RDS has applied its industry knowledge and expertise to help Fortune 100 customers become more competitive, efficient, and profitable through the application of innovative technologies, greater efficiencies, and cloud solutions. For more information, visit www.rds-consulting.com



