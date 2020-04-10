Steve Saylor Proposes a Radical Reform for our Monetary System in his 2020 USA Election Campaign.

Money Flies Away from a Resource Based Economy Your Vote is what we want, not Your Money

If the "Money Free Party USA" wins office in the November 2020 elections, a socioeconomic reset will put an end to many of today's problems in society.

We can replace the "Office of President" with a "Council" for intelligent management of our resources and society, a council that we the people nominate.” — Steve Saylor

ASPEN, COLORADO, USA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Saylor is running for USA President in 2020 as candidate for the Money Free Party, a science based alternative to conventional political parties in USA. He is challenging the game of politics by introducing an option not to play the old games. Instead, the Money Free Party puts the interests of the people first in a cooperative social environment, rather than corporate interests in our current competitive, destructive capitalist market system.

Amid a steady rise in the public's awareness of our failing political systems, the Money Free Party will dismantle its own organization soon after election, as politics becomes obsolete in this new model, and government agencies are replaced by social and economic systems created and operated by scientists, futurists and engineers.

It has taken a global (Coronavirus) pandemic for many to understand a fundamental principle in society: What makes our world operate effectively is not the availability of money, but the active participation of individuals, along with equal access to our resources.

The concept of money as an obstacle to progress is a main driver for Steve Saylor's commitment to the Money Free Party policies which promote people not capital. "Money is kept artificially scarce and people are forced to fight over the crumbs. However There's always enough money for war, corporate bailouts, and million dollar bonuses for the bankers.' - Steve Saylor, Presidential Candidate in the coming election scheduled for November 2020.

“We are realizing as a 'global nation' that what is needed in such times of crisis is willing contribution from people skilled in food production, logistics, engineering, healthcare, and utilities,” says Richard Osmaston, mayoral candidate for the New Zealand branch of the MFP. “Accounting, legal, insurance, investment and stock market professions are of little value in these times - where the label of non-essential fits well, both now and in a Money Free Party future.”

"There are millions of people around the world who don't yet understand that in the money system, debt is inevitable and dependence on money is a modern version of slavery," said Jodian Rodgers, leader of the UK branch of the MFP.

Steve Saylor has been active in making videos that highlight the problems of money in society for over ten years and has built up a significant library. A clear index of these videos can be found at www.rbepulse.com/saylor2020 - an online portal for development of the 'Money Free Party' project.

A list of Money Free Party policies can be found on the campaign website and to keep in touch with further developments in the Saylor-2020 campaign register your interest in www.rbepulse.com and join a Council.

"When I discovered Steve Saylor, it occurred to me that the campaign may benefit from a series of fictional stories for some light reading that's uplifting and inspirational, about the positives in a money free future," said Ananda Reeves, writer and Sociocracy consultant. "The first addresses some common first reactions to the idea of a Money Free society and I would urge anyone who wants to get started in their support for this campaign to join People's Council No. 10 - Money Free Presidential Campaign and read the associated story for first inspiration."

About the Money Free Party:

The MFP is a global organization with official parties in UK, Australia and New Zealand as well as in the USA. All parties promote local variations to central policies based on 'people not capital'. Contact is welcomed from individuals in all countries to join existing branches or form new branches of the MFP.

