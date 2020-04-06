ACT Capital Advisors Announces Launch of COVID-19 Resource Center

ACT has launched a new section of its website dedicated to helping business owners find the best financing options

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACT Capital Advisors has formed a cross-functional Corona Virus Response Team to assist business owners in navigating the rapidly changing economic, financial, and policy environments impacted by COVID-19. The Team has compiled information that assists business owners in understanding their financial options. ACT is continuously monitoring developments at the state and federal levels to ensure that business can quickly access the capital it needs.The COVID-19 Resource Center is a Web-based offering and can be found at this location:ACT will be updating the site regularly as new information becomes available.About ACT Capital AdvisorsACT Capital Advisors is a premier Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal making, closing 200+ transactions and unlocking over $2 billion in wealth. The firm provides strategic M&A advice to closely held, family-owned, and private equity sponsored organizations that wish to sell all or portions of their companies. Clients choose to work with ACT because of its proven strategic auction process. This process generates simultaneous interest from multiple qualified buyers, resulting in the best possible price and deal structure.For more information see: https://actcapitaladvisors.com



