CCHR of Sacramento Warns Parents It's Time to Learn about the Dangers of Psychiatric Drugging of Children

The Dead Wrong documentary follows a mother whose son committed suicide as she investigates the link between suicide & psychiatric drugs.

CCHR Sacramento is airing documentary warning parents about the dangers of psychiatric drugging of children in light of relaxed regulations on telepsychiatry.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento is warning parents of the dangerous risks posed to their children by the recently relaxed regulations surrounding “telepsychiatry” to access psychiatric treatment via the Internet. As part of their plan to educate parents, they have scheduled a showing of the documentary “Dead Wrong” on Access Sacramento, Tuesday, April 7th at 9:00 pm.“There are more than 6.7 million children and adolescents in America taking psychotropic drugs [1]. Telepsychiatry will only add to that number,” says Jim Van Hill, Executive Director of CCHR’s Sacramento chapter. “Parents need to learn the truth about these dangerous drugs.”There have been over 400 international drug regulatory warnings issued on psychiatric drugs, citing effects of mania, hostility, violence and even homicidal ideation[2] even though diagnosis of mental “disorders” is based on subjective tests for which no scientific or medical proof exists.[3] A few other side effects include seizures, weight gain, heart problems, and sudden death.[4]Van Hill lists another danger. "Research has shown that in a large percentage of cases, mental health symptoms are actually caused by physical illnesses or deficiencies which most likely won’t be addressed because of the incorrect diagnosis."[5]CCHR points to the likelihood that less regulation will lead to an increase in psychiatric fraud with more children being prescribed these highly addictive psychotropics.Recently, the government approved a federal stimulus package that included nearly $1.75 billion for mental health.[6] In what CCHR describes as an altruistic but misguided action, the package increases the use of telepsychiatry[7] and includes a waiver so psychotropic drugs can be prescribed via the Internet.[8]This makes oversight of telepsychiatry fraud and prescription abuse difficult and opens the door to more abuse. A national survey of 48 states found the most common online violations by physicians included prescribing without an established clinical relationship.[9] The Justice Department has been cracking down on telehealth fraud.[10] Last year, five telemedicine companies were criminally charged with fraud involving more than $1.2 billion in losses.[11]“Parents want to help their child during the Covid-19 crisis,” says Van Hill. “We are making sure it’s an informed choice. Watching the documentary ‘Dead Wrong’ is a good first step.”The “Dead Wrong” documentary will be aired on Access Sacramento on Tuesday, April 7th. For those in the Sacramento area, it is available on:Comcast or Consolidated Communications Cable Channel 18AT&T U-Verse Channel 14Apple TV+ (look for the “Cablecast Screenweave” green/white icon, then “Access Sacramento”)Roku (look for the “Cablecast Screenweave” green/white icon, then “Access Sacramento”)IPTV (using your smart TV or Firestick)Viewers can also go directly to www.accesssacramento.org and click on the “Watch 18” icon.Or you can stream it anytime at www.cchr.org/documentaries/dead-wrong /.The Citizens Commission on Human Rights was co-founded by Dr. Thomas Szaz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus and the Church of Scientology in 1969 to expose psychiatric violations of human rights and clean up the field of mental healing. Alerted to the brutality of psychiatric treatment by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively about the abuses of psychiatric patients, CCHR today stands as a powerful voice of reason for those abused and their on-going advocacy for reforms. For more information go to: http:// www.cchrint.org References:[1] https://www.fightforkids.org/ [2] “Psychiatric Drugs – Just the Facts,” https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/ [3] “The Difference between a medical diagnosis and a psychiatric diagnosis,” https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-disorders/psychiatristsphysicians-on-lack-of-any-medicalscientific-tests/ [4] “Dextroamphetamine and Amphetamine,” MedlinePlus, US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a601234.html; “Methylphenidate Hydrochloride/Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER Drug Summary,” Physician’s Desk Reference, pdr.net/drugsummary/methylphenidatehydrochloridemethylphenidatehydrochlorideer?druglabelid=767&id=761; “Methylphenidate,” MedlinePlus, US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a682188.html.[5] Sydney Walker, III M.D. The Hyperactivity Hoax. New York: St. Martin’s Press, 1998. Print. Page 12.[6] “APA Praises Mental Health Provisions in COVID-19 Stimulus Aid Package,” APA release, 27 Mar. 2020, https://www.psychiatry.org/newsroom/news-releases/apa-praises-mental-health-provisions-in-covid-19-stimulus-aid-package [7]”COVID-19: Dramatic Changes to Telepsychiatry Rules and Regs,” Medscape, 26 Mar. 2020, https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/927556 [8]”Understanding hypochondria in this time of Covid-19,” CDN, 24 Mar. 2020, https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/296714/understanding-hypochondria-in-this-time-of-covid-19#ixzz6HdmWZBGV [9] Daphne C. Ferrer, MD and Peter M. Yellowlees, MBBS, MD, “Telepsychiatry: Licensing and Professional Boundary Concerns,” AMA Journal of Ethics, Jun 2012, https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/telepsychiatry-licensing-and-professional-boundary-concerns/2012-06 [10] https://mhealthintelligence.com/news/telehealth-in-the-spotlight-as-justice-cracks-down-on-medicare-fraud [11] https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/telehealth-two-steps-forward-for-22452/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.