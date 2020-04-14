Rudy Sanchez joins Torino Capital LLC as Director

With this new addition to our team, Torino Capital continues its dedication and focus to broaden the scope of our product mix and global reach.” — Victor Sierra, CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torino Capital announces the addition of Rudy Sanchez to its team starting in March of 2020

Mr. Sanchez has 20 years of experience in the financial markets whereby he started his career at Laidlaw Global Securities as part of the Institutional Sales and Trading team covering Latin American and European institutional accounts.

He then moved on to Westminster Securities where was he was part of the NYSE floor trading and NASDAQ market-making team handling institutional clients globally. This was followed by positions at Latam securities, Tullet Prebon, and Rock Center Capital Partners, where he worked in the areas of equities, derivatives, structured products and risk arbitrage.

Most recently he was Director of Sales at iintoo where he spearheaded the sales in private placements of commercial-grade real estate offerings. Mr. Sanchez is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish, and besides his expertise, this was also instrumental in expanding their presence, not only in the US but throughout Latin America. Mr. Sanchez holds an MBA from Binghamton University.

According to Victor Sierra, Torino Capital’s CEO, with this new addition to our team, Torino Capital continues its dedication and focus to broaden the scope of our product mix and global reach.

The real estate business has historically been an exclusive club, lagging in technological innovation and accessibility for retail investors, but in the last five years, we have seen significant disruption led by forward-thinking startups.

Some companies have changed their approach offering individuals a frictionless means to invest in commercial-grade real estate deals – with greater simplicity, transparency and risk mitigation measures. With a small amount, investors can have, hands-on project oversight, short-term investment periods for greater liquidity, a rigorous, data-driven vetting process to identify and offer the most promising investment opportunities and equity protection on their investment.

Alternative investments open new avenues for financing real estate for property owners and developers alike. Some investment portfolios may include income-generating multifamily properties, commercial real estate, retail, and mixed-use properties, with a focus on projects in developing cities, as they have proven to perform well despite economic downturns.



