Midwest Esports Expands National Gaming Footprint with Upsurge Acquisition

Midwest Esports is a Kansas-based emerging leader in esports experiences operating as a pipeline serving collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.

Company Announces New Chief Operations Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midwest Esports , an emerging leader in esports experiences based in Wichita, acquires Upsurge Esports . The acquisition, effective on December 31, 2019, supports the company’s ongoing efforts of streamlining national awareness, participation, advancement and opportunities for players, sponsors and spectators within the immersive online gaming arena.“Midwest Esports is turning screen time into social experiences and doubling down on our commitment to build a community around players while enriching their lives. Watching Upsurge over the last couple of years, it was obvious that both companies had a shared vision, passion and sustainable mission to create even more value and opportunities for players” explains Ramsey Jamoul, founder and CEO of Midwest Esports. “Together, we can improve the current infrastructure and more importantly give access to the ever-growing esports world.”Continuing to add to the company’s strategic executive team, Midwest Esports officially announced today, new COO, Benjamin Redington and new CMO, Kwesi A. Robertson.Midwest recently named Redington as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. The position was created in response to the organization's continuing growth and expansion, with Redington now having a greater focus on overarching business operations, organization, and employee resources. Transitioning from the Chief Marketing Officer role, he will now be responsible for operations management and will identify new areas of employee services, resources and benefits.“Ben is a veteran gamer, community leader and industry influencer that completely embodies the ethics, culture and vision of Midwest Esports, and I’m confident that he will continue to pioneer and champion the absolute best for our brand, employees, customers, partners and stakeholders,” said Jamoul.As CMO, Kwesi Robertson will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning and development of Midwest Esports’ marketing initiatives: advertising, branding, communications, content, creative services, digital strategies, events, public relations, social media and web. He brings more than 15 years’ global experience across the marketing, digital and communications spectrum to the CMO role.“Kwesi brings a keen understanding of strategic and dynamic leadership, go-to-market strategy and holistic marketing in a way that few executives can hope to, and he’s got a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a range of businesses. Since joining Midwest Esports, Kwesi continues to hone the company’s concerted efforts to achieve overarching business objectives and goals - all while helping to transform Midwest Esports into an emerging leader in dynamic gaming experiences,” said Jamoul.Follow Midwest Esports on Twitch

