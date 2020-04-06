MERIT MEDICAL RECEIVES TWO ADDITIONAL FDA BREAKTHROUGH DEVICE DESIGNATIONS

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it has been granted two additional Breakthrough Device designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Merit WRAPSODY™ Endovascular Stent Graft System. The WRAPSODY system is a flexible, self-expanding endoprosthesis.



The new indications for use include treatment of stenosis or occlusion within the dialysis outflow circuit, including stenosis or occlusion 1) within the peripheral veins in the arm of Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF) patients, and 2) within the thoracic central veins, up to the superior vena cava, in Arteriovenous Graft (AVG) patents. If the system is approved by the FDA for these indications, Merit believes the expanded indications will increase patient access to this life-saving technology.

The FDA Breakthrough Devices Program is intended to help patients receive more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Under the program, the FDA provides priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols, through to commercialization decisions. The WRAPSODY system is not currently available for sale.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

