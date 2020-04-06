Joyous Montessori Continuing to Operate During COVID-19 Crisis

With locations in Keller, Lewisville, and Fort Worth in Texas, Joyous Montessori will continue to operate to assist the community.

KELLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this time, Joyous Montessori’s Keller location is open and operating under normal business hours to continue to serve the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic. New measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of staff, students, and parents.Joyous Montessori provides children with early education based on the globally renowned Montessori philosophy. Locations are independently owned and operated and have trained and certified staff members that are passionate about children and focus on quality care.While most cities in Texas are currently under stay-at-home orders for non-essential services, childcare services are exempt, says Joyous Montessori, as many essential workers need childcare to attend work.Joyous Montessori urges individuals to let others in their area know that their facility is still open to assist the community.At this point, Joyous Montessori Keller plans to continue to operate unless childcare licensing or local authorities provide different directives.Joyous Montessori has introduced new measures to ensure the safety of staff members, students, and parents. Parent’s drop and pickup the children at the door and are not allowed inside the building. Staff and children’s temperatures are checked upon arrival at facilities and are checked during the day if anyone shows signs of being ill. Sick teachers and children are required to stay home.For additional information from Health and Human Services of Texas, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus About Joyous MontessoriJoyous Montessori is a unique school that provides children with early education based on the Montessori philosophy. The school currently has locations in Keller, Lewisville, and Fort Worth, Texas. Each location is independently owned and operated and has trained and certified staff members that are passionate about children and focus on quality care. Joyous Montessori strives to motivate each child to explore his or her full potential with quality materials and curriculum as well as an extensive enrichment program that addresses the children’s emotional, physical, and social needs. The organization envisions growing and expanding to partner with like-minded families and professionals who are passionate about children and love to make a difference in their lives through wholesome education.For more information, please visit joyousmontessori.com.



