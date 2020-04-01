Joyous Montessori Announces Current Precautions Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Joyous Montessori says among the measures are increased sanitization processes, increased hand-washing, and new drop-off and pick-up procedures

KELLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joyous Montessori has introduced improved safety measures at its facilities in Keller, Lewisville, and Fort Worth, Texas, in response to the current COVID-19 crisis.Joyous Montessori provides children with early education based on the globally renowned Montessori philosophy.Joyous Montessori continues to serve its communities, as childcare for many is considered an essential service, especially for parents who may be first responders, other healthcare workers, or other essential workers. The organization has; however, taken extra precautions to protect students, teachers, and the wider community. Unfortunately, as of today the Fort Worth and Lewisville locations have temporarily closed as most parents have preferred to and were able to keep children at home; the Keller location continues to stay open at this time due to current parent demand.All schools are being cleaned and sanitized frequently, including all surfaces and door handles. Teachers and students are also increasing the frequency of handwashing.Parents are dropping off and picking up their children at the main door of the facilities to avoid exposure to too many people.In addition to children and teachers being required to stay home if they are sick, children and staff members’ temperatures are checked upon arrival to the schools and during the day if anyone shows signs of being ill.Health and Human Services of Texas have provided additional information regarding COVID-19 For more information, please visit joyousmontessori.com About Joyous MontessoriJoyous Montessori is a unique school that provides children with early education based on the Montessori philosophy. The school currently has locations in Keller, Lewisville, and Fort Worth, Texas. Each location is independently owned and operated and has trained and certified staff members that are passionate about children and focus on quality care. Joyous Montessori strives to motivate each child to explore his or her full potential with quality materials and curriculum as well as an extensive enrichment program that addresses the children’s emotional, physical, and social needs. The organization envisions growing and expanding to partner with like-minded families and professionals who are passionate about children and love to make a difference in their lives through wholesome education.



