Sono-Tek is Joining the Fight Against COVID-19

MILTON, NY, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it has joined the fight against COVID-19 in several ways.

Sono-Tek is proud to be producing coating technology and systems that are being used in the fight against COVID-19. As an essential New York business, we can assist companies and researchers to offer unique capabilities in the areas of disinfecting and testing development, which are critical areas in what has become a war against an unseen enemy.



Sono-Tek has provided the medical industry with coating systems used in lifesaving procedures for decades. We are well versed with the rigors and demands of manufacturing implantable medical devices, medical testing, and surgical equipment. To that end, we have the experience and expertise needed to provide repeatable, reliable coatings of antimicrobials, drug coatings, and various thin films for testing purposes, among dozens of other medical coating applications.

We take customer confidentiality extremely seriously and as a result, cannot disclose detailed information regarding our COVID-related coating solutions. However, several of our recent projects have included coating systems that are currently in use by our customers to make COVID-19 testing systems.

Sono-Tek has reached out to state authorities to offer our expertise in building systems that can quickly spray masks or other items, if called upon. We are eager to work with research institutions, laboratories, and others to create an effective protocol of decontamination using hydrogen peroxide or other disinfectants.

Sono-Tek is committed to helping in this fight in any way we can. We believe that our technology may offer significant help in saving lives and preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

For more information, contact us at www.sono-tek.com

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity, and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products, including probable negative effects on operations from the COVID-19 pandemic; the imposition of tariffs; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; maintenance of increased order backlog, including effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; continued sales growth in the specialty glass and portable electronics markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range. We refer you to documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs containing additional important information.

For more information, contact:

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Sono-Tek Corporation

info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com



