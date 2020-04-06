Tinley Expands Distribution With Shelf Life Distributing

/EIN News/ -- THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

LOS ANGELES, Calif. and TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. is pleased to announce that it has expanded the distribution of its award-winning cannabis-infused beverages throughout California via an exclusive agreement with Shelf Life Distributing.

The Company is pleased to have entered into an exclusive agreement with Shelf Life Distributing. Under the agreement, Shelf Life will sell and distribute the full line of Tinley’s non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages to licensed dispensaries and home delivery services throughout California. Shelf Life is a subsidiary of Gold Flora LLC, one of California’s foremost, vertically integrated cannabis companies. Gold Flora’s assets include a 625,000 square foot cultivation and manufacturing facility in Desert Hot Springs, California, as well as a renowned lineup of ultra-premium vape pens. Shelf Life brings a sales force of 10+ salespeople, several of whom have recently joined the company with $1+ million monthly books of business. The agreement with Tinley will significantly enhance Tinley’s existing sales, merchandising reach, including budtender education, product demonstration and logistics capabilities. The agreement also includes provisions for Shelf Life to perform certain warehousing and shipping functions from Tinley’s distribution facility in Long Beach when it becomes licensed.

“The beverage category is finally catching on with consumers, and this positions it to be a key untapped category within the cannabis industry,” said Laurie Holcomb, Founder and CEO of Gold Flora. “Tinley’s products have excellent effects and onset time, plus they taste great.”

“Tinley is delighted to have attracted this caliber of distribution,” remarked Richard Gillis, President of Tinley, West Coast USA. “The enhanced sales and delivery services come on the heels of our products taking the top two awards at this year’s Emerald Cup, and as legal cannabis products experience an historic surge in demand.”

Shelf Life has taken delivery of 100% of the inventory from Tinley’s Phase 2 bottling facility. This facility has now been fully decommissioned in anticipation of the operationalization of its Phase 3 facility.

About The Tinley Beverage Company

The Tinley Beverage Company (Santa Monica, California) created the Beckett’s™ Tonics and Beckett’s™ ’27 line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic, cannabis-free beverages. It has also created Emerald Cup award-winning, cannabis-infused versions of these products under the Tinley™ Tonics and Tinley™ ’27 brands. The Tinley™ branded cannabis-infused beverages are available in licensed dispensaries and delivery services throughout California; the Beckett’s™-branded non-THC versions are increasingly available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on premises locations, throughout California and elsewhere in the USA. The Company has also built a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing, co-packing and distribution facility in Long Beach, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time. All figures CAD unless otherwise indicated.

