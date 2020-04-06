CALDAS GOLD PROVIDING SUPPORT TO ITS MINING COMMUNITIES DURING COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC) announced today that it has partnered with local community leaders, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. and Angelitos de Luz, a local charitable foundation, to provide much needed support to vulnerable low-income families in the local mining communities of Marmato, Supia, Riosucio, Segovia and Remedios during the national quarantine in Colombia as the country fights to contain the spread of COVID-19 including:



The donation of food by Caldas Gold for 5,000 families in Marmato, Supia and Riosucio;

The donation of food by Gran Colombia for 7,000 families in Segovia, Remedios and the Antioquia communities;

The provision of medical and hospital supplies which will serve to improve contingency care for COVID-19 in the hospitals in the Municipality of Marmato as well as in Segovia, Remedios and Yolombo in the department of Antioquia;

The supply of 3,000 kits including face masks, liquid soap and antibacterial gel to security forces, formalized miners, vulnerable families and the city halls of the municipalities of Segovia, Remedios and Marmato;

Gran Colombia has joined the Protect the Wonderful Gift of Life campaign at the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana and the Clinica Universitaria Bolivariana to donate beds and biomedical equipment for the implementation of six intensive care units; and

The supply of over 200,000 litres of water through tank truck service to the most vulnerable neighbourhoods in Segovia and Remedios.

Caldas Gold will continue to monitor developments in the situation and revise its response plans accordingly.

About Caldas Gold Corp.

Caldas Gold is a Canadian junior mining company currently advancing a prefeasibility study for a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia with mineral resources of 2.0 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.3 million ounces in the Inferred category. A Preliminary Economic Assessment study (Preliminary Economic Assessment Report, Marmato Project, Colombia, dated February 6, 2020 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.) is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Additional information on Caldas Gold can be found on its website at www.caldasgold.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Caldas Gold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of February 19, 2020 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Caldas Gold disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@ caldasgold.ca



