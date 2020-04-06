EPRM will launch Due Diligence Hub on April 9th via a free webinar for all involved in EU tantalum, tin, tungsten & gold

On April 9th EPRM launches its FREE information portal for anyone involved in European tantalum, tin, tungsten or gold markets. T.I.C. is a member of EPRM.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 9th the European Partnership for Responsible Minerals (EPRM) will launch its FREE, new, interactive information portal for anyone involved in the European #tantalum, #tin, #tungsten or #gold markets. The T.I.C. has been a member of EPRM since 2017 and has actively participated in the working group behind the “ Due Diligence Hub ”.Register for the free launch webinar at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7658484821944168459 . The webinar will start at 3pm (CEST) and last approximately 1 hour.What is the European Partnership for Responsible Minerals?The European Partnership for Responsible Minerals is a multi-stakeholder partnership established with the goal to create better social and economic conditions for mine workers and local mining communities, by increasing the number of mines that adopt responsible mining practices in conflict and high-risk areas (CAHRAs). The Due Diligence Hub is free to use thanks to the generosity of EPRM members and donors.What is the “Due Diligence Hub”?The Due Diligence Hub is a comprehensive resource centre for mineral supply chain due diligence launched in April 2020. It was initially designed to help industry meet the requirements of the EU’s Conflict Minerals Regulation which require all importers to the EU of tantalum, tungsten, tin and gold (“3TG”) over 1000 kg per year to register their company and undertake due diligence on their supply chain. However, in line with the expanding scope of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, the EPRM’s Due Diligence Hub will not be limited to 3TG in the foreseeable future.How can responsible supply chains help my business?Sourcing your minerals responsibly with effective due diligence is good business practice. Knowing your products, your clients and your suppliers will help your company manage risks, improve your operations, enhance your reputation and generate financial benefits. It will also help contribute to positive developments in the minerals sector. This is what due diligence is all about. It will also help European importers of 3TG to comply with the EU’s Conflict Minerals Regulation, which will become compulsory from January 1st 2021.Who is the target audience?The target audience for the Due Diligence Hub is small and medium sized enterprises (SME) directly or indirectly affected by the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation, those who seek guidance to the right resources, and those who strive to implement due diligence and need assistance. By connecting companies to resources in a straightforward and accessible way, the Due Diligence Hub helps smaller organisations to maximise their efforts toward their responsible sourcing goals.How does the Due Diligence Hub work?The EPRM Due Diligence Hub is an online digital platform that will provide tailored due diligence resources you need to successfully ensure that the minerals in your supply chain, especially tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold (3TG), are responsibly mined and sourced.Here you will find:A step-by-step guide to conducting due diligence139 international standards and guides classified by minerals and supply chain tier16 case studies demonstrating how other companies undertake due diligence, to share best practiceThe Due Diligence Hub will be hosted by the EPRM at www.europeanpartnership-responsibleminerals.eu



