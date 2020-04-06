Progress Recognized with 5-Star Rating in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

/EIN News/ -- Annual Guide Recognizes IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs

BEDFORD, Mass., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced it has received a 5-Star rating from CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarded technology partner programs that provide products and services through IT channels. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.

The Progress® Accelerate℠ partner program was designed to provide one global program that gives partners the tools they need to accelerate their growth and achieve customer success. This branded program centralizes and expands all of Progress’ successful channel partner initiatives into a single offering providing training and enablement, dedicated account management, joint marketing planning and support, plus incentive programs.

“Those who have followed us over our 35+ year history know that our channel partner relationships have been our key strength, and we’re honored that our program has received elite, 5-star status from CRN,” said Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Operations, Progress. “Our program enables partners to expand their offerings through Progress-provided resources, while offering customers their choice of partner engagement opportunities.”

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. The Progress partner program stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

Progress’ partner program, leadership, and technology have previously been recognized by CRN’s Mobility 100, Channel Chiefs, Women of the Channel, Tech Innovators, and Partner Program Guides. The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg .

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Accelerate are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

