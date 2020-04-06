Elate Fitness Combines Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being in a Convenient Mobile App

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 in 5 people in North America will struggle with a mental health problem in their lifetime. Physical exercise has been shown to help improve mental well-being. Elate Fitness is a new mobile app that aims to help users boost their mental health by improving their physical fitness.

The app has three primary functions: education, exercise programs and accountability. For starters, the app includes a wealth of information to help users learn more about their health and the latest research in mental health and physical fitness. With greater knowledge, it becomes easier for people to find the motivation to stick with their new workout plans.

The exercise programs themselves are the next components of the app. Based on their profile and current level of fitness, Elate Fitness recommends specific exercises to help the user. Each exercise includes detailed written instructions, as well as demonstration videos. All of the exercises are designed for the user to be able to do them at home without having to go to a gym or utilize any specialized equipment.

Finally, the app holds users accountable for their efforts. User activity in the app is monitored by the Elate Fitness team so they can provide timely encouragement and reminders to exercise. The goal is to keep fitness at the top of users' minds so they are more likely to stick with their programs. Users will also have access to fitness experts to answer any questions that might arise.

The creators of Elate Fitness have already begun filming instructional videos for the app and have planned out how the entire system will operate. Now, they need additional funding to move forward with production on the rest of the necessary videos and to finalize the program development.

To accomplish this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of just over $7,000 USD. At the time of this release, with 40 days remaining in the campaign, it has already brought in more than $2,800 USD, making it exceedingly likely that the campaign will reach its target.

Campaign backers can get a 1-month subscription to Elate Fitness for just $45 USD, a 20-percent discount off the expected price of $56 USD. Backers can expect to gain access to the app following its official launch in August 2020.



