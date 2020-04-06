There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,274 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Cameroon: Massive testing campaign launched in Cameroon

We went to 650 tonight. Unfortunately, it will still climb these days with the massive testing campaign that we launched. So, we all MUST, cover our noses and mouths when we leave our house. Please, protect our lives and the lives of others.

