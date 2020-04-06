Coronavirus - Cameroon: Massive testing campaign launched in Cameroon

We went to 650 tonight. Unfortunately, it will still climb these days with the massive testing campaign that we launched. So, we all MUST, cover our noses and mouths when we leave our house. Please, protect our lives and the lives of others.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.