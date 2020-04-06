Coronavirus - Nigeria: 232 confirmed cases (5th April 2020)

As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are:

232 confirmed cases 33 discharged 5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by state - https://bit.ly/2wjr7Aq

Lagos- 120 FCT- 47 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Edo- 9 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1



