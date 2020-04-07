Caregiver Radio Program Offers Solutions for Juggling Work and Caregiving Responsibilities

The Caring Generation Radio Show

The Caring Generation® radio program offers practical caregiver solutions from caregiving expert, Pamela D. Wilson

Caregivers juggle work and caregiving responsibilities for elderly parents. Adult children become unexpected caregivers and are unprepared for making life-changing decisions.” — Pamela D. Wilson

GOLDEN, CO, USA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® radio program for caregivers and aging adults. The live program airs Wednesday evenings at 9 pm EST on Bold Brave Media, a world-wide Internet talk radio station. In addition to all of the major podcast sites like Apple, Google, Spreaker, Stitcher, Spotify, Pandora, Castbox, IHeart, and others, the show podcast replays and show transcripts are available on Wilson’s website.

The Caring Generation® caregiver radio program first aired on Mother’s Day in May of 2009 on 630 KHOW-AM talk radio in Denver, Colorado. This was an appropriate starting date for the program since Wilson’s mother, Rose, was the inspiration for a twenty-plus year career as a caregiving expert, advocate, and speaker.

The Caregiving Trap: Solutions for Life’s Unexpected Changes

Wilson ended the first series of the Caring Generation caregiver radio program to write a book and expand her professional fiduciary and care management business. The caregiver radio program listening audience asked Pamela for a book based on her caregiving expertise.

To write the book and continue to serve clients, Wilson ended the Caring Generation's first series in December of 2011. Five years later, in October 2016, after multiple re-writes and thousands of client and caregiving experiences, The Caregiving Trap book was published. The book is available today through Wilson’s website, Amazon, and other sites.

Support for Caregivers and Elderly Adults

Wilson’s career as a court-appointed guardian, medical and financial power of attorney, trustee, the personal representative of the estate, and a care manager continued to build a foundation of supporting caregivers and elderly adults. Being legally responsible for daily living situations and the healthcare of the elderly led to the experience of making life-changing decisions for clients.

According to Wilson,

“The first time I followed the legal directives of a living will to end life support was very difficult. Even though I knew I was following the wishes of my client, I still felt that I was taking a life. This experience brought back memories of both of my parents, who died after their wishes to end life support were followed. Having a living will and appointing a power of attorney in fact is the only way to ensure that life support will not continue indefinitely when the body cannot live independently without a ventilator, feeding tube, or other life-supporting machines.”

The Role of Professional Fiduciary

Wilson served as a professional fiduciary from 2007 to 2018. The experience of being a court-appointed guardian for the elderly who had no family, the elderly who had abusive family members, or the elderly with adult children who did not get along was rewarding work. This unique role immersed Wilson in the inner workings of the healthcare system.

She was legally responsible for overseeing the daily care, and making medical decisions for clients in hospital emergency rooms, long term acute care hospitals, nursing homes, memory care, assisted living, and independent care communities. For clients who wanted to remain in their homes, she and her staff supervised in-home care agencies on a 24/7 basis.

This extraordinary experience supports Wilson’s present endeavors to create family caregiver support programs. These programs for caregivers juggling work and caregiving and for spousal caregivers instruct about the surprises that family caregivers face.

Family Caregiver Support Programs

Wilson continues to interact with caregivers through her Facebook caregiver support group named after her book, The Caregiving Trap. The topics for the weekly Caring Generation radio program come from questions asked and situations described by caregivers.

In addition to the show caregiving topics, Wilson interviews medical, healthcare, and other experts to help caregivers and aging adults to be proactive about health and well-being. Radio show topics include: Juggling Work and Caregiving, Caring for My Elderly Mother is Killing Me, Advocating for the Elderly in Nursing Homes, How to Talk to a Parent With Dementia, and How to Keep a Job and Care for Elderly Parents.

Family members “helping out” don’t realize that they are a caregiver. While caregiving is presently receiving more recognition because of the coronavirus effect on elderly parents and others, caregiving has generally been set aside as a family issue. Adult children or spouses thrust into the role of unexpected caregiver lack an understanding of the significant role and responsibility they have to the care of a family member.

The Caring Generation® Radio Program for Caregivers

Wilson’s website offers support for unexpected and experienced caregivers. The site features a caregiving library with over 30 subject areas, a caring for aging parents blog, caregiving videos, the caregiver radio program podcasts, and radio show transcripts. Wilson authors all articles and information on the website.

She is a certified guardian and a certified senior advisor in addition to holding advanced degrees in organizational behavior and management. Caregivers seeking support and practical tips can be confident that the information offered is based on Wilson’s personal experience with the loss of both parents, a brother, and a sister, and twenty years of professional direct care expertise.

Wilson's Mission to Reach Caregivers Worldwide

Today Wilson’s mission is to reach caregivers worldwide through The Caring Generation® radio program, digital caregiver programs, webinars, podcasts, social media, and her television channel on Roku called Caregiving TV. She creates caregiver education programs for human resource departments recognizing the need to support working caregivers. Keynotes, webinars, and video conferencing events are provided for companies seeking client and employee education in the industries of healthcare, banking and financial planning, elder law, estate planning, and probate. Wilson is also a content contributor and creator for companies seeking to connect with family caregivers.

More information about Wilson is on her website at www.PamelaDWilson.com or by calling 303-810-1816.

"I Wish Someone Told Me": The 10 Things All Caregivers and Aging Adults Should Know About Caregiving



