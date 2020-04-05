AdvaGenix announces a Multiplex RT-PCR Kit with Targeted Specificity to 100% of COVID-19 Sequences

Advanced Genetic Sciences

COVID-19 multiplex RT-PCR test offers a rapid turn-around-time, reduces the risk of false negatives, and increases the likelihood of a rapid clinical response

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvaGenix announces an EUA approved, new multiplex real-time RT-PCR diagnostic kit with targeted specificity to 100% of currently available complete genomes for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. (COVID-19).The development of this enhanced multiplex RT-PCR assay enables a rapid turn-around-time, reduces the risk of false negatives, and increases the likelihood of a rapid clinical response by healthcare providers worldwide.About AdvaGenix. Rockville MarylandAdvaGenix specializes in genetic testing for whole genomes, clinical exomes, gene panels, and chromosomes. AdvaGenix employs next-generation sequencing using our NovaSeq 6000, Sanger sequencing for confirmation testing and capillary electrophoresis for gene expansion diagnostics. We also perform qPCR. Additionally, AdvaGenix provides testing for research labs across the country from DNA or RNA extraction, to library prep to whole-genome / exome sequencing. We utilize the most advanced bioinformatics platform to detect, annotate and classify genomic variants associated with multiple disorders, including oncology for patients with active cancers, hereditary cancer, cardiology, metabolism, pediatric disorders, and many others. Pre- and post-test genetic counseling is provided.Inquiries Contact:Dr William G. KearnsPresident and Chief Scientific OfficerAdvaGenixwgkearns@advagenix.com301-358-3564 or 240-547-1375



