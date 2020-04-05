Rochak's Mirror launches its Youtube Channel, Aims to Upload over 200 Videos This Year

cover MARKS DEKHANE KA MAUSAM

Rochak's mirror is a newborn Youtube Channel which depicts different scenarios which are encountered in the life of a teenager.

o me, comedy is just twisting reality. It’s commenting or observing or twisting life.” — Steven Wright

ALLAHABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rochak's mirror is a newborn Youtube Channel which depicts different scenarios which are encountered in the life of a teenager through the medium of fully edited videos which comprises different inexpressible sound effects and music.Just to entertain the whole of India through the power of humour. I love making comedy videos relating to daily life scenarios of students and teenagers who are facing problems in their studies or not much devoted to it. In the future, my motive is to make videos on students who are perseverant and doing sheer hard work but not getting results or expecting consequences.Rochak's Mirror has already uploaded 3 fresh videos on its Youtube channel within a week named as follows:1- Aur Bhai Kya Pade: This video just mentions the various scenarios which are experienced by the students a day before their exam who don't study at all.2- DON'T ENJOY THESE 21 DAYS OF LOCKDOWN: The video arises awareness among the careless teenagers for the 21 days of lockdown.3- MARKS DEKHANE KA MAUSAM : The video deals with a pathetic and drastic situation which arises between a concerned father and a lazy son. Through the dint of this video, I have tried to showdown this serious situation by adding flavours of humour and suspense. The ferocious father turns pique due to fewer marks of his son and horrifically insults and beats him.This depicts the strong dedication of Rochak Agarwal for his channel Rochak's Mirror to accomplish his goal of 200 videos by this year. The channel is constantly working to come up with new ideas with multi-dimensional thinking to entertain its viewers.The channel is fully equipped with all kinds of digital technologies and software. It has been done beforehand so that there will be no wastage of time in the meantime and they can entertain their viewers without any obstacle.Check out the link here to visit the channel @Youtube

A reporter taking views of a kid during the national lockdown



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.