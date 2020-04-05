Personal Cloth Face Coverings Save Lives

Personal cloth face coverings, in combination with social distancing, hand washing and other measures, will prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and save lives.

If the entire public were to wear personal cloth face coverings when leaving their home, including when coming in contact with health care workers, this could save lives.” — Dr. Paul Saba

MONTREAL, QC - QUEBEC, CANADA, April 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- I encourage Canadian health authorities to urge Citizens to follow the recent US Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and promote personal cloth face coverings.The CDC currently recommends using cloth face coverings to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 (cdc.gov). It has been shown that even people without symptoms of COVID-19 can transmit the virus by talking, coughing or sneezing.Personal cloth face coverings, in combination with social distancing, hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and other measures, have been shown to help prevent the transmission of this highly contagious virus.This will help prevent a person with COVID-19, but who is not showing symptoms, from unwittingly transmitting the virus to others.This is especially important when people inadvertently come into close proximity with others in the grocery check outline, while getting a prescription from a pharmacy, or by talking too closely.As a family physician practicing in Montreal I am concerned about the safety of my patients, other patients, my family, friends, the general public, and my fellow healthcare workers.The health and lives of some of my colleagues, including nurses and other health care workers, are at risk because some citizens are using protection equipment which is intended for use by professionals.If the entire public were to wear personal cloth face coverings when leaving their home, including when coming in contact with health care workers, they could contribute to a significant reduction in the spread and mortality caused by COVID-19 and save lives.The CDC’s website shows people how to make personal cloth face coverings using a scarf, bandanna, T-shirt or other homemade devices (cdc.gov).The US Surgeon General also has a helpful YouTube video on how to transform a T-shirt into a facial covering.The general public should not use medical masks which are in short supply. They must be reserved for health care workers.

How to Make Your own Face Covering



