Roof Crafters LLC of Baton Rouge Louisiana Newest 5-Star Installer for Velux Skylights & Roof Windows

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES , April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baton Rouge -based roofing contractor; Roof Crafters LLC announced today they are the newest Five-Star Installer for skylight & Roof Window industry leader Velux. Roof Crafters LLC is the only Five-Star Installer for Velux in the state of Louisiana.The Five-Star Installer Program for Velux is the most elite skylight installer network in the United States. Roof Crafters was hand-selected by Velux USA for commitment to client service, skylight installation, reliability, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Five-Star Velux Installers represent a small fraction of the industry. This is the most exclusive network Velux USA offers.The stringent Velux USA skylight application and advanced training ensure that any Velux Five-Star Installer is the most advanced skylight installer for Velux. Velux Skylight installers are focused on installing not only the skylight by Velux USA but the Velux flashing kits allowing for a Velux backed 10-Year no leak warranty. The 10-Year no-leak warranty for skylights is an industry-leading warranty.“With over two decades of roofing and construction industry experience, Roof Crafters LLC is excited and honored to be the newest Five-Star Installer in the Velux USA Contractor Program, this is just one more way Roof Crafters shows our commitment to every client.” Said Will Lampton, owner of Roof Crafters LLC.Velux USA not only stands behind the skylight and roof window products but also the workmanship of the Velux Five-Star Installer. This is just one more way Roof Crafters provides greater peace of mind to its roofing and skylight clients, including extended skylight no-leak warranties.About Roof Crafters LLCRoof Crafters LLC of Louisiana has always been a leader in the roofing industry with innovations like being the first roofing company to utilize the Equipter new roof no mess debris removal system and creating a proprietary roofing CRM software system that is now sold nationally to other roofing contractors. Roof Crafters started business in the Baton Rouge and Denham Springs areas of Louisiana and from there spread into Hammond and the Northshore areas of Louisiana.About Velux USAVelux USA is the market leader in the manufacturing of skylights and roof windows. Velux has a passion for daylight, fresh air, and better environments: it’s what started the Velux company over 75 years ago, and it’s what drives the Velux Company foreword.VELUX America LLC104 Ben Casey DriveFort Mill, SC 29708

