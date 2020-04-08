Matlock Roofing & Construction Earns CertainTeed Corporation Select Shingle Master Distinction

Matlock Roofing & Construction

HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES , April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hattiesburg Mississippi based roofing contractor Matlock Roofing & Construction announced today they were hand-selected by the CertainTeed Corporation to join the most elite roofing contractors in the country. Matlock Roofing & Construction is the newest CertainTeed Corporation Select Shingle Master Roofing Contractor.CertainTeed Corporation’s Select Shingle Master Roofing Contractor network is the most exclusive roofing network in the roofing industry. The CertainTeed Corporation hand-selected Matlock Roofing for its commitment to roofing client service, roof installations, reliability, and unparalleled workmanship and craftsmanship. The CertainTeed Select Shingle Master Roofing Contractor network represents a small elite segment of the roofing companies throughout the United States.To be considered and selected for this exclusive roofing contractor network, Matlock Roofing had to meet the highest standards, including a minimum of five-years experience in the roofing industry, a clean profile with the Better Business Bureau, $1Million general liability insurance, endorsements from distributors, having all state and local licenses, as well as having passed all CertainTeed Corporation application tests.The stringent CertainTeed Corporation roof application testing ensures Matlock Roofing & Construction has a clear understanding of proper roofing shingle installation. The CertainTeed Corporation Select Shingle Master Contractors are focused on installing the CertainTeed roofing system, which is more than just roofing shingles. Homeowners can receive the CertainTeed Corporation 5-Star roofing warranty. Only a CertainTeed Select Shingle Master Contractor can offer this elite roofing warranty.“As a locally owned and operated roofing company with over 15 years experience in the Mississippi roofing industry serving the greater Hattiesburg MS area, Matlock Roofing & Construction is excited and honored to be the newest CertainTeed Select Shingle Master Contractor.Not only does the CertainTeed Corporation stand behind its full line of roofing products and materials, but they also stand behind the workmanship of the Select Shingle Master Roofing Contractors in their network. This is just one more way Matlock Roofing & Construction provides peace of mind to its roofing clients, including the top of line 5-Star CertainTeed roofing warranty.About Matlock Roofing & ConstructionMatlock Construction & Roofing is a full-service commercial and residential roofing contractor, in business for over 20 years. When you choose Matlock, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Matlock Construction & Roofing has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any size residential or commercial roofing project.

