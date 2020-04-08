Admiral Custom Roofing Earns Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor Distinction

Admiral Custom Roofing

Admiral Custom Roofing of the Memphis Tennessee area is excited to be the newest Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor.

Admiral Custom Roofing is excited and honored to become the newest member of the elite Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor Program” — Roger McMullen

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis Based roofing contractor, Admiral Custom Roofing announced today they were hand-selected by Owens Corning to join the elite roofers in the United States. Admiral Custom Roofing is now the newest Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor ™ in the Owens Corning network.The Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor ™ network is considered one of the most exclusive roofing networks in the country. Hand-selected for commitment to client service, roof installations, reliability, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Owens Corning Platinum Preferred roofers represent less than one-half of one percent of the roofing contractors in the entire roofing industry.In order to be selected into the number one recognized brand, Owens Corning’s elite Platinum Contractor network, Admiral Custom Roofing had to meet high standards, including a minimum of five years experience, a clean profile with the Better Business Bureau, $1MM in general liability insurance, endorsements from distributors, a thorough Dun and Bradstreet background check, having all required state and local licenses, as well as having passed all Owens Corning roofing application testing.The stringent Owens Corning roof application testing ensures Admiral Custom Roofing has a clear understanding of proper roofing shingle installation and the Platinum Promise ™. Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors are focused on installing the Owens Corning Roofing System, which is more than just roofing shingles. Homeowners will have the opportunity to receive the Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing System Limited Warranty when a roof is installed by a Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor. The Platinum Preferred Warranty can only be offered by a Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor with Owens Corning.“With over a decade of roofing industry experience and serving the greater Memphis Tennessee area, Admiral Custom Roofing is excited and honored to become the newest member of the elite Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor Program.” Said Roger McMullen, Owner, Admiral Custom Roofing.Owens Corning not only stands behind the Owens Corning roofing products but also the workmanship of the Platinum Preferred Contractor. This is just one more way Admiral Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor can provide greater peace of mind to its roofing clients, including extended roofing system warranties that offer workmanship coverage.About Admiral Custom RoofingAdmiral Custom Roofing was founded in the north Memphis area of Atoka Tennessee. Admiral quickly expanded services to the entire Memphis Tennessee metro areas. Admiral Roofing is a local roofing contractor experienced in roof repair as well as insurance-related roof damage. Roger McMullen owner of Admiral had been in the roofing industry for many years and opened Admiral Roofing when he saw that homeowners could be given a better overall roofing experience. Admiral Custom Roofing was founded on customer experience is excellent.ABOUT OWENS CORNING:Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is a leading global producer of residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements and engineered materials for composite systems. A Fortune500 company for 61 consecutive years, Owens Corning is committed to driving sustainability by delivering solutions, transforming markets and enhancing lives. Celebrating its 78th anniversary in 2016, Owens Corning is a market-leading innovator of glass-fiber technology with sales of $5.2 billion in 2015 and about 14,000 employees in 27 countries on five continents. Additional information is available at

Admiral Custom Roofing Roofing Client Review



