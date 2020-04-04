Issued by Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

'Doing God’s work’: Fayetteville woman and Axios Investigations Firm provides mobile hand-washing for the homeless.

Homeless Veteran Washing Hands

Homeless Veteran Washing Hands

When God calls us "to help the least of our brethren." We are proud to help the Homeless Veterans in our community!

When we can provide some small bit of hope or light to them, that just makes really an amazing impact. The Homeless Veterans are the forgotten people and need the most help during the pandemic.”
— CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fayetteville woman is ramping up her mission to serve homeless veterans during this difficult time.

We’re hearing it from health experts everywhere – wash your hands often with hot water and soap.

It’s a simple task for most of us, but not for the homeless population.

That’s where Stacey Buckner comes in.

“This is not your opinion about the homeless, this is a public health issue,” Buckner said.

Stacey started Off-Road Outreach three years ago.

She drives her Jeep to different places around the city, bringing hygiene kits, food, clothing and even a mobile hot shower for anyone in need.

“I come up in my Jeep and it’s an instant smile on their face and that just makes me feel so good and lets me know I’m doing the right thing with my life.”

Stacey works with veterans like Jereme D with Axios Investigations Firm.

Jereme donated money to buy six mobile handwashing stations.

“When we can provide some small bit of hope or light to them, that just makes really an amazing impact,” Jereme said.

“I just have a love for our country, God, and I think it’s important to be kind to each other,” Buckner said. “When you see a need in your community, don’t think there’s not anything you can do.”

Buckner would like to see the city put up more handwashing stations for the homeless.

“Our end goal is to get these men and women in permanent housing, but right now we just want to let them know they’re loved and they don’t need to be scared, and we’re going to provide them with facts instead of fear and hopefully we’re all going to get through this.”

Homeless Veterans and COVID-19. Doing our part keeping them healthy.

