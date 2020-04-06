Lia is Home Design Studio Celebrates the beauty of Motherhood with the Launch of the One Fine Day Collection

One Fine Day Collection:Mother and Child and the Terracotta Sun One Fine Day Collection: In the Garden set of 3 Prints One Fine Day Collection: Indigo Garden set of 3 Prints

Take time to remember beautiful moments close to your heart. Lia is Home releases Printable Wall Arts inspired by the bliss and happiness of motherhood.

...being a mother myself, I want to eternally remember special moments with those I love and I feel that this collection captures these moments that every mother can relate to.” — Mari Miaco from Lia is Home Design Studio

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist and graphic designer Mari Miaco from Lia is Home Design Studio is releasing the brand new ‘One Fine Day Collection’, a ten piece Limited Edition Collection individually hand drawn to capture the beauty of motherhood. The collection features the creative and artistic talent of the designer in the form of Printable wall arts suited for gifts and personal use. Showcasing vivid hues inspired by afternoons spent with mom, the line is set to release on April 20, 2020.Lia is Home Design Studio is known for helping interior design enthusiasts and professionals to conveniently create beautiful spaces that inspire happiness in their homes.Thus, for the first time, Mari has created an entire product line centered around the pure and unswerving bond of mother and child. An ode to the happy moments we wish to remember. The new One Fine Day Collection is scheduled to go live on April 20, 2020.“I am thrilled to release this collection” says Mari, “These pieces are very close to my heart, being a mother myself, I want to eternally remember special moments with those I love and I feel that this collection captures these moments that every mother can relate to.”The collection will be exclusively sold on her etsy store at liaishome.com where the products will only be available at a limited time and are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The Wall Arts are designed to showcase memorable afternoons with mom that make design enthusiast feel as though they’ve relived happy moments of the past.Several products come in popular shades of Blue and warm Neutrals to capitalize on spring season trends.All of the Wall Arts come in varying sizes to ensure that it fits any sized frame.Her collection also includes Wall Art sets made to complement and tell the story of motherhood.Each individual Wall Art designs and sets has its own name. A few examples are:• Indigos and Nudes In the Garden set of 6 Prints• Terracotta and Sand Mother and Child set of 6 Prints• Indigo Garden set of 3 Prints• In the Garden set of 3 Prints• Sunny SmilesThe One Fine Day Collection ranges in price from $8 to $35.Mari is excited to welcome her fans to her new and exclusive product line collection they’ve been requesting.CONTACT INFOFor more information about the One Fine Day Collection or for an interview with Mari, please write to mari@liaishome.com . Media high-res photos available upon request.About Lia is HomeMari Miaco started designing Printable Wall arts after she was unable to find Wall arts that speak the beauty and bliss of motherhood and the love for family. After many months of creating her exclusive Wall Art designs, Mari’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the Art and Interior design industry. The Wall arts aim to encourage happiness and conveniently create beautiful spaces for families to enjoy.For additional information on Lia is Home Design Studio follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Liaishome , on instagram at www.instagram.com/liaishome , on Pinterest at www.Pinterest.com/Liaishome Join Lia is Home Decorator’s Club to receive an exclusive 30 percent discount code to use on your purchase. Link: https://bit.ly/337K3hl



