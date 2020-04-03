Press Release - FAA Proposes $110,000 Civil Penalty Against Blue Hawaiian Helicopters for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Testing Violations

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration proposes a $110,000 civil penalty against Blue Hawaiian Helicopters of Kahului, Hawaii, for allegedly violating drug and alcohol testing regulations.

The FAA alleges Blue Hawaiian in 2018 hired four employees to perform safety-sensitive aircraft maintenance or preventive maintenance duties but failed to include them in random drug and alcohol testing pools. All four employees performed safety sensitive duties when they were not in the testing pools.

The FAA has taken enforcement action twice previously in 2014 and 2017-against Blue Hawaiian for drug and alcohol testing violations.

Blue Hawaiian has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.



