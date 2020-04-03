In Queer Company Launches Their LGBTQ Pride Online Store

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Queer Company is pleased to announce the launch their new trendy online boutique in support of the LGBTQ community. Promoting equality, diversity and inclusivity, In Queer Company online store features a variety of pride-themed apparel and merchandise including shirts, hats and accessories that can be purchased at www.inqueercompany.com Tired of people outside the community using their lifestyle as a trend, In Queer Company vowed to make something uniquely different for people in their LGBTQ community. The store is intended to celebrate diversity of the company’s customers while celebrating the joy of fashion.In a series of various designs, In Queer Company offers a stylish but simple way to represent something cohesive throughout their line of apparel and accessories. During these times when society is still apprehensive, In Queer Company reaches all over the nation. They offer a haven where a little queer person can see their reflection in a brand that offers a very similar narrative that they weren’t completely open about before. The company will donate 5% of their proceeds from the store to a charity supporting the LGBTQ community youth.All In Queer Company products are available through online now at www.inqueercompany.com If you would like to receive more information about In Queer Company or to schedule an interview, please email and info@dimedivabranding.com.



