COA Launches Practice Referral Service for Patients Seeking Cancer Treatment During Crisis

COA Patient-Practice Connector Helps Patients Locate Open Community Oncology Practices Close to Home

The COA Patient-Practice Connector minimizes the amount of exposure that cancer patients may face when trying to find treatment.” — Community Oncology Alliance

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been a significant scaling back or closing of cancer and blood disease services at hospitals and affiliated settings as they pivot to caring for patients during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Recognizing that cancer care cannot stop and patients still need treatment, the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has launched a referral service for patients seeking care in their communities.

Through the free COA Patient-Practice Connector website, those that are seeking care are able to fill out a brief contact form without sharing any personal health information. The COA team will then use that information to try to identify a practice that is still serving patients in their community within 24 hours.

• Access the COA Patient-Practice Connector website at https://communityoncology.org/patient-practice-connector/

Cancer and cancer care do not stop during this devastating emergency and neither do community oncology practices that continue to serve patients. COA is committed to ensuring that all patients have access to local, affordable care during these trying times. The COA Patient-Practice Connector minimizes the amount of exposure that cancer patients may face when trying to find treatment, making it easier than ever to maintain social distancing and find the provider that is the best fit for the patient.

Program users can also be assured they will receive complete privacy. No patient data will be stored or shared, ensuring that users can choose their provider. All data submitted to COA will be deleted immediately once a request is closed.

If a patient, caregiver, or practice has any questions about this service, they are encouraged to contact COA. Cancer isn’t stopping its battle and neither are the thousands of community oncology providers across the nation.

###

About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA): The majority of Americans battling cancer receive treatment in the community oncology setting. Keeping patients close to their homes, families, and support networks lessens the impact of this devastating disease. Community oncology practices do this while delivering high-quality, cutting-edge cancer care at a fraction of the cost of the hospital setting. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) advocates for community oncology and smart public policy that ensures the community cancer care system remains healthy and able to provide all Americans with access to local, quality, affordable cancer care. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.