Work Grind Hustle, Inc. Presents Their Exclusive New Divine Nine And HBCU T-Shirt Collections

WorkGrindHustle is open for business HBCU Collection Divine Nine T-Shirt Collection by WorkGrindHustle

HBCU and Divine Nine t-shirt collection creates a unique way from students and Alumni to show support for their school and greek organizations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The apparel brand WorkGrindHustle has released two new collections of t-shirts highlighting the Divine Nine and HBCU's. The collections are both very stylish & comfortable. In addition, the collections come at a time where social distancing is the new normal to offer a sense of togetherness.

The Divine Nine Collection uses the WorkGrindHustle logo represented in the colors of the corresponding sorority or fraternity: the design is a simple yet effective way to show love organizational pride and Greek unity. The premium feel of the shirts offers comfort and flexibility. "People prefer t-shirts that can be dressed up or down and have ease and style. They choose t-shirts over other clothes when they want to give their outfit the distinct freedom of movement and comfort for an active lifestyle" stated Founder Jason Stanley. All t-shirts from the new collections are unisex and complement both men and women.

In an effort to highlight the HBCU collection and encourage engagement WorkGrindHustle is only releasing 3 t-shirts a week until all HBCU's are represented. HBCU's can increase there chance of getting their school higher up on the list by sending an email to pr(at)workgrindhustle(dot)com explaining why their HBCU is the best. The HBCU with the most entries per week wins and attendees/alumni that participated have a chance to be featured as part of the "Show Me How You Work Grind Hustle Series" launching this summer.

Asked about the new collections, the founders of WorkGrindHustle, said, and "We are happy that we can contribute to a culture that truly is one of its own. There are many options in terms of education and not all of them include college. However, for those that choose HBCU's or one of the Divine Nine Greek Letter Organization the bond that brings them together and the camaraderie among them can not be denied". By offering high-quality clothes and accessories our brand hopes to shine a light and raise awareness of the undeniable need for there continued existence.

The apparel brand WorkGrindHustle releases new designs of stylish and functional apparel, hats, accessories and decor that are great for people truly dedicated to accomplishing their goals. The new collections are both important to WorkGrindHustle's ideals of always driving the culture without compromise. As a lifestyle brand WorkGrindHustle often collaborates with artists, causes, and organizations that align with the vision of the brand and its mission.



