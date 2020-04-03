Rare Jewel of a House in the Hills of Austin Comes Available

Front Master Living Sunroom Office Upstairs

Nestled into the side of a hill, the house is less than a mile from Austin Country Club, ten to 15 minutes from downtown Austin, and within the Eanes ISD.

AUSTIIN, TX, USA, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moreland Properties is representing the sellers of a 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home “inside the loop” in Austin, a rare find in the city’s red-hot housing market.Nestled into the side of a hill at 3410 Day Star Cove , the house is less than a mile from the Austin Country Club, where the Dell Match Play golf tournament is held every year, and ten to 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Furthermore, the home is within the highly respected Eanes Independant School District, which is nationally recognized for its ability to prepare students for an education at Ivy League schools and other prestigious colleges and universities around the country. Eanes was named the best school district in the state of Texas in December.The Austin market set a record at the end of February for having the tightest amount of inventory on record in the area’s history. Even with COVID-19, Austin is among the cities with the least amount of impact in the country in terms of cases, based on population. Because of this, Austin’s housing market is expected to stay hot right through the spring.



