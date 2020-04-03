Mina Mar Group / Miro Zecevic Helping OTC Listed Companies To Overcome Corona Crisis

Mina Mar Group with the bridge finance assists pubcos to get current with their reporting obligations be it full SEC reporting or OTC alternative reporting.

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group, CEO Miro Zecevic said “we are pleased to announce the launch of the financing “bridge finance option” project for all OTC Markets listed companies effected by the Coronavirus crisis”.

Mina Mar Group (MMG) in the bridge finance option assists publicly listed companies to get current with their reporting obligations be it full SEC reporting or OTC alternative reporting. MMG will finance OTC companies in order to pay their service providers and other regulatory obligations. This cash injection will help issuers to get over the hump. MMG, in turn, will take preferred shares (which typically do not trade and serve as the control block of the issuer) as security with a fixed repayment schedule. MMG sees this action where everyone benefits, from the service providers, the company and shareholders alike. It is a win-win solution all around. MMG in business for over 15 years servicing OTC and NASDAQ issuers has been assisting companies around the globe to overcome internal issues and crises. MMG’s M&A division offers full-scale MA services from mergers corporate governance compliance and all matters affecting small-cap issuers.

In order to find out more details, please email MMG at corporate@minamargroup.com or visit our web site at www.minamargroup.com for a full view of all products and services we offer.

ABOUT Mina Mar Group:

MMG Since 2005 has been assisting publicly traded companies create a win-win relationship with their shareholders and followers. MMG specialize or focus on small-cap both reporting and non-reporting companies. In addition to RTO we do corporate turn around and offer a full range of boutique private placement financing. Our unique methodology enables us to provide end-to-end IPO services with minimal upfront fees. If you would like to go public you will be guided by our team of experienced professionals every step of the way.



