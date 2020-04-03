Marcy Design Wins 2 International Web Design Awards

Marcy Design, an award-winning web design company

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marcy Design Group , Inc., won two 2020 Gold Awards from the from the Hermes Creative Awards. Hermes is an international competition for creative professionals.Awards for Design included two in the Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media / Website Overall category. The first was a Gold Award the Ohio Chamber of Commerce website. Julie Feasel, Vice President, Communications states: "The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has worked with Marcy Design for years. In our recent web design , we wanted the look to be clean and inviting. Marcy Design again delivered a site that best reflects our brand and what we do."And the second was a Platinum Award the Marcy Design website. The website is Marcy Design’s main marketing tool for clients and prospects.About Marcy Design Group:The Marcy Design is an experienced team of creative professionals. We are experts in web, marketing and advertising campaign development. For over 30 years, Marcy Design has provided creative solutions for our clients.For more information please contact Greg Krivicich, President for the Marcy Design Group via email: gkriv@marcy.com or via phone: (614) 224-6226.



