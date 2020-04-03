Photo Friday: Thank Yous To Grocery Heroes

As grocery workers engages in the essential work of feeding families during this crisis, we’ve been honored to be among the many celebrating the work that they do each day. Here are just a few of the many social media posts thanking grocery employees. Chef José Andrés shows the work being done behind the scene to keep stores stocked and thanks grocery associates at Giant Food for their work. California Grocers Associates celebrates the hard-working grocery workers in their state. Governors, state associations, politicians and even a former president share messages of thanks. Trade groups echo celebration of employees throughout the value chain. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue shares a special message of thank you to the grocery Industry. Suppliers like FritoLay thank those that keep the supply chain running.



