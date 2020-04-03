Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Power: Stationary and Mobile Applications” To Its Research Database

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status of and future prospects for instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies. This includes four instrumentation sensor measuring variables—flow, level, pressure and temperature of fluid control—in the processing industries belonging to 11 stationary sectors, as well as instrumentation sensors for measuring the positions of hydraulic cylinders used in the mobile sectors.

The report identifies and evaluates instrumentation sensors for fluid control technology markets with keen potential for growth. It also provides extensive quantification of the many important market developments for advanced instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies.

The report also covers the many issues concerning the merits and future prospects of the instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies business, including corporate strategies, information technologies, and the means for providing these highly advanced products and service offerings. It also covers in detail the economic and technological issues regarded by many as critical to the industry’s current state of change.

The report provides a review of the instrumentation sensors for the fluid control technology industry and its structure, as well as plant architecture specialists, plant designers, engineering consultants, multinational sensors manufacturers, plant original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies, contractors, plant owners and users.

The competitive position of the main players in the instrumentation sensors for fluid control market is well-protected due to protected and patented technologies used by OEMs (e.g., GE, Emerson, ABB, Siemens, Vega, Invensys, Honeywell, Endress+Hauser, Schneider Electric, Krohne, Yokogawa, Magnetrol, Hawk) in the stationary industry. Position sensors are integrated in hydraulic cylinders for position detection of piston rods. This is also used in the mobile machinery sectors by OEMs, including Parker Hannifin, Hyde and Pepperl + Fuchs.

Manufacturers of instrumentation sensors for fluid control for each sector must adhere to standards conforming to each targeted user country and follow statutory and mandatory guidelines for acceptance. The U.S., Europe and Japan are among the many countries that have stringent standards concerning plant and instrumentation sensors for fluid control in targeted applications.

The forecast tables represent the estimated value of the instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies added to the overall cost of the control and instrumentation components of plants supplied by EPC. In this report, the term revenue is equivalent to and is used interchangeably with the terms purchases, demand and sales. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and text are based on compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2016 through 2021. Current 2016 dollar measures are used, and these growth rates reflect the growth in volume or real growth, including the effects of price changes and changes in the product and service mix.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global market for instrumentation sensors for fluid power-stationary and mobile applications.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Breakdown of the fluid control sensor market by sensor type, application, technology, and region.

- Comparison of various sensors available in the market.

- A look at the purchasing trends, acceptance of new technologies, product shortcomings, and unmet needs regarding the market.

- Evaluation of the market’s competitive landscape and key vendors.

- Profiles of the suppliers of fluid control sensors.

ABB LTD.

BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES

BROOKS INSTRUMENT

COORSTEK

DANDONG TOP ELECTRONICS INSTRUMENT CO. LTD.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

ENDRESS + HAUSER GMBH CO. KG.

EUROMAG INTERNATIONAL SRL

FLEXIM AUSTRIA GMBH

FLUID COMPONENTS INTERNATIONAL

FOXBORO ECKARDT GMBH

GE SENSING & INSPECTION TECHNOLOGIES GMBH ROBERT-BOSCH-STR.

GFS GESELLSCHAFT FUR SENSORIK MBH

HAWK MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS

HEINRICHS MESSTECHNIK GMBH

HERAEUS SENSOR TECHNOLOGY GMBH

HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD.

HYDAC ELECTRONIC GMBH

HYDROTECHNIK GMBH

INVENSYS

JMS SOUTHEAST INC.

JUMO

KROHNE MESSTECHNIK GMBH

MAGNETROL

METROVAL CONTROLE DE FLUIDOS LTDA.

MKS INSTRUMENTS DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

MOORE INDUSTRIES

MTS SENSOR TECHNOLOGIE GMBH & CO. KG.

OVAL CORPORATION

PARKER HANNIFIN GMBH

Patent Title: Method for Operating a Magnetic-Inductive Flowmeter with Improved Compensation of the Interfering Voltage

ROXSPUR MEASUREMENT AND CONTROL LTD.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

SICK AG

SIEMENS

SIERRA INSTRUMENTS INC.

SMAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

SWISA INSTRUMENT INC.

VEGA GRIESHABER KG.

WESTLOCK CONTROLS CORPORATION

WIKA ALEXANDER WIEGAND SE & CO. KG

YAMATAKE

YOKOGAWA

Continued...

