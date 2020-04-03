The Shipping companies valuable ally.

PIRAEUS, GREECE, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Risk prevention , Risk management Platform by Marasco Marine Ltd.The Shipping companies valuable ally.A committee of special purpose and interest was set up in 18th October 2019, on the initiative of the founder and President of Marasco Marine Ltd, Mr. Anastasios Maraslis. The committee is made up of specialized, experienced and reputable professionals, executives of successful companies in the marine industry , who share the same passion for shipping, stand out for their ethos, the high level of know-how they have and the need to offer and add value in whatever they undertake to accomplish. In partnership with Mr. Oliver Petrakakos and Alexander Petrakakos of P&P Marine Consultants Inc., Ms. Mary Pothitou of Paralegal Maritime Services, and Mrs Ioanna Vitta, Partner in the marine, trade and international shipping team of Penningtons Manches Cooper, Marasco Marine Ltd offers a platform to its clients in the areas of Risk Prevention, Risk Management, out-of-court claims and legal representation, if a case is not settled out-of-court and needs to follow legal arbitration. Among the important activities of the committee is the study and reporting of improvements to the status of the ship before the Risk Transfer to the Insurers, thus significantly affecting the risk cost ratio, which determines the amount of insurance premiums, resulting in a more favorable pricing for the shipping company. In the event of an accident, the committee, in conjunction with insurers' experts, will identify the proximate cause of the accident that is critical to compensation.The Committee also aims to provide stakeholders with ongoing information and updates on developments and changes in industry, geopolitics and the global economy that affect the operation of shipowners and ship managers. This will be done through seminars and / or webinars organized by Marasco Marine Ltd and special articles that will be published on www.marasco-marine.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.