Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

Staff at Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices Celebrating World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day begins with gratitude.” — Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today is internationally recognized as World Autism Awareness Day, which is part of Autism Awareness Month. Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices ( SKHOV ) was honored to join families, communities, and organizations nationwide and around the world in promoting autism awareness as well as understanding, empathy, and inclusion of those on the autism spectrum.“All the psychological studies have shown that people who show gratitude to other people are happier people,” said founder and CEO of SKHOV, Dr. Joshua Weinstein. “World Autism Awareness Day begins with gratitude.”SKHOV, a nonprofit NYC-based school and center, has been serving the autism community in all five NYC boroughs for more than two decades. The school remains committed to ensuring that children with autism receive the love and care they need to achieve their full potential during this difficult time.In an effort to continue their work, SKHOV quickly transitioned its curriculum to reach students at home using Zoom as an education portal. “Even though we are far apart from each other, in heart, mind, and soul, we are all together,” said Dr. Weinstein.Autism Awareness Month represents an opportunity to make a difference by showing kindness and understanding towards people with autism in our own respective communities. SKHOV looks forward to working with the community to create a kinder and more inclusive society for everyone.---Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.

