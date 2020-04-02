Press Release - DOT Names 9 New Members to COMSTAC

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pleased to announce nine new members for the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee (COMSTAC). Secretary Elaine L. Chao approved the nominations along with the re-appointment of 13 members.

Since its inception in 1984, COMSTAC has provided information, advice, and recommendations to the DOT through the FAA about technology, business, and policy issues relevant to overseeing the U.S. commercial space transportation sector. COMSTAC provides economic, technical and institutional expertise to ensure safety during U.S. commercial launch operations and to the support of U.S. industry competitiveness. In June 2019, Secretary Chao approved the renewal of the COMSTAC charter for another two-year period.

The FAA will depend on the COMSTAC to help the DOT address important issues, including human spaceflight standards, launch licensing and spaceport licensing. The next COMSTAC meeting is planned for spring 2020.



