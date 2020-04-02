Agencies will consider comments on Volcker rule modifications following expiration of comment period
April 02, 2020
Agencies will consider comments on Volcker rule modifications following expiration of comment period
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- Securities and Exchange Commission
For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT
Five federal financial regulatory agencies on Thursday announced that they will consider comments submitted before May 1, 2020, on their proposal to modify the Volcker ruleâ€™s general prohibition on banking entities investing in or sponsoring hedge funds or private equity fundsâ€”known as â€œcovered funds.â€
The agencies will continue to consider comments to provide interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments in light of potential disruptions resulting from the coronavirus. The proposal asked for comments to be submitted by April 1, 2020.
The agencies will continue to work together on policy issues as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.