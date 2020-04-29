We Insure Awards Avianca Manning an Academic and Community Scholarship

As a single mother, there are plenty of odds against me, but obtaining this degree fulfills me in so many different ways and prepares me for my goal of becoming an agency owner for We Insure.” — Avianca

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Insure has selected the winner of its 2020 We Insure Scholarship. Each year, We Insure recognizes one of its employees, agency owners or dependents for demonstrating remarkable academic achievement or community service. This year, Avianca Manning was awarded the $1,000 scholarship.Avianca, Corporate Producer at We Insure’s National Sales Center office in Florida, is pursuing a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Ashford University, with a concentration in business and organization management. She is a single mother of two young children, one of whom has autism spectrum disorder, which has led her to become an advocate and team leader for Autism Speaks. She aspires to become a We Insure franchise partner.“As a single mother, there are plenty of odds against me, but obtaining this degree fulfills me in so many different ways and prepares me for my goal of becoming an agency owner for We Insure,” says Avianca.The We Insure Scholarship is an investment in the future development and well-being of employees, agent families and the community. Our company's commitment to customers and the community extends beyond the insurance world. We Insure’s executive team, management and staff are active citizens in the communities we serve. We Insure is committed to rewarding those dedicated to achieving greatness and who show a commitment to their education and community.About We InsureWe Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and completely operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities visit weinsurefranchise.com or for general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.



