LoginRadius is NIST Cybersecurity Framework Certified

NIST CSF Certificate of Registration

LoginRadius demonstrates its commitment to digital identity security with NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) certification.

LoginRadius understands the immense value of investing in NIST CSF certification, as it accredits us to provide our clients with top-tier security standards for their customers,” — Deepak Gupta, co-founder and CTO of LoginRadius

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) services, is proud to announce its latest certification for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). This affirms LoginRadius’ dedication to providing the best online security for companies and their customers.“LoginRadius understands the immense value of investing in NIST CSF certification, as it accredits us to provide our clients with top-tier security standards for their customers," said Deepak Gupta, co-founder and CTO of LoginRadius."Obtaining this certification shows the level of sophistication in the LoginRadius Identity Platform and its ability to optimize online customer experience while providing the highest protection over digital identities.”The NIST Cybersecurity Framework CFS) is a state-of-the-art approach to security and compliance that consists of standards, guidelines, and practices that promote the protection of critical infrastructure and manage cybersecurity-related risks.Through attaining certifications, LoginRadius shows its continued commitment to leadership in providing security for its customers and partners within the CIAM industry.The copy of the certificate is available on the company’s website here About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and India. For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.