We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opening a New Office in Inverness, Fl., Owned and Operated by David Walls

INVERNESS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Insure, Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, opens a new agency in Inverness , Florida. Agency Owner, David Walls officially opened We Insure Citrus for business.We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.We Insure Franchise Partner David Walls is an experienced insurance agency owner with a specialty in Medicare products and a member of the Harvest Church of Citrus Springs, Florida.“I owned an insurance agency for eight years before opening my We Insure office in Inverness, so I immediately saw the value in the incredible service and operational support of We Insure,” says Walls. “The support I get from the home team allows me to focus on managing customer relationships.”Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds, “The We Insure model is a home run with partners who have had their own agencies because they understand the power of the network and back-end support that We Insure provides.”About We Insure, Inc.We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities , visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.David WallsAgency Owner Inverness, FL(352) 355-4309David.Walls@weinsuregroup.comweinsurecitrus.com1454 Highway 41Inverness, FL 34450



