RI International Names Lisa St. George VP

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RI announced today Lisa St. George has been named Vice-President, Peer Supports & Empowerment. Ms. St. George has been with the Company since 2000 and served in many capacities, most recently as Director of Recovery Practices leading the Peer Employment Training team of consultants. She will be stepping into the new role effective immediately and joining all executive team and board of director meetings. “RI is a recognized and trusted leader in community and peer support training, with over 14,000 people around the world certified to date to deliver direct and compassionate care,” said Ms. St. George. “The voice of lived experience is transformative, and I’m excited about the direction to develop Peer version 2.0.”RI’s Chief Strategy Officer Jamie Sellar will lead an integrated suite of innovative consulting and solutions that will encompass the Fusion Model of advanced crisis continuum and recovery-focused care. Arrow Foster will join Mr. Sellar’s team and supervise the Peer Employment Training team, which itself includes internationally recognized peer champions like Terrence Smithers.In addition, RI’s Peer Leadership Council will continue to be an integral component of lived experience collaboration and engagement with senior administration and board of directors activities. Michael Zeeb will continue to Chair working closely with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck. The members of the Peer Leadership Council represent decades of experience at RI International, including Ms. St. George, Mr. Foster, Mr. Smithers, Christopher Bartz, Kristen Ellis, and Judi Holder.Combined BHL and RI employ nearly 1,800 staff and have offices in Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana (2020), New Zealand, North Carolina, Utah (2020), Virginia (2020) and Washington State. Both were leading contributors to the development of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention’s Crisis Now exceptional practice standards in crisis care and the SAMHSA National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care Best Practice Toolkit, and their impact is growing through consulting, training and crisis immersion experiences.About RI International:RI, founders of the Living Room model in 2002, deliver no-wrong-door crisis facility-based services across the country with rapid growth targeted. RI’s Campus of Connection model includes a strong peer workforce and surrounds the individual with support on their journey towards recovery.To learn more email karen.jones@riinternational.com.



