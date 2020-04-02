Grocery Stores - Our Lifeline

Puroast Coffee Feel Better, Not Bitter

Puroast Coffee Thank You to Grocery Workers

Our connection to the consumer is...through are partners and their tireless staffs; Albertsons/Safeway, Amazon, Fred Meyer, Hannaford, Kroger, Natural Grocers, Publix, QFC, Ralphs ....and Whole Foods.” — Puroast Coffee

WOODLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Corona-virus has affected us all; most everything that was routine on March 1 is not so now. Work, travel, recreation, entertainment, shopping and family life have all been altered because of the real and perceived threat the virus presents. Even medical advice – it used to be personal, now its national. At the heart of the threat is health and the practices to keep healthy. Alongside all of the sanitizing advisory, there’s also a lot about diet and exercise practices, or Wellness. If Wellness was gaining in importance pre-Corona, it’s that much more important now.Puroast Coffee has been a leader in wellness for the food and beverage industry, in a category not known for its dietary benefit. Its unique combination of 70% less acid, 7 times more antioxidants than green tea, and 100% pure coffee attributes deliver coffee with both exquisite taste and wellness benefits. Our Innovation and effective connection to American coffee drinkers have combined to establish Puroast as the Wellness coffee brand in the US.Puroast’s innovation stems from technology designed and built in the US; this along with our wellness qualities are facts that we are proud to announce. And factual statements are all-important when the topic is health – Puroast’s claims are confirmed through scientific, and published, research setting it apart from any other coffee brand.Our connection to the consumer is in large part through are partners Albertsons/Safeway, Amazon, Fred Meyer, Hannaford, Kroger, Natural Grocers, Publix, QFC, Ralphs, Shoprite, Vitacost, Walmart, and Whole Foods. They and their tireless staffs are now at full tilt because of the Corona lightning-strike onset, and our company is grateful for their above & beyond the call efforts to meet the rapid increase of many products demand including for Puroast Coffee. It’s easy to take for granted their output – we at Puroastdo not.To keep with the furious pace, Puroast Coffee has placed an order for its California-built roasters that are expected to come online in June. The company projects to open, and hire staff for, a new facility in the Eastern region to meet growth. We believe the US will not just survive, but thrive after the Corona virus passes, and we’re investing in these prospects.In honor of one of Puroast Coffee’s early investors who believed in “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”. His belief in innovation, science, and the American dream are what motivate us today.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.