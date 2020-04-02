Global Digital Banking Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2027
New Study Reports "Digital Banking Market 2020 Global Market Analysis, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2027" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Banking Market 2020
Description:
The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Digital Banking. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Digital Banking, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Digital Banking industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
CoCoNet
Finastra
Kony
Technisys
nCino
D3 Banking
Backbase
IBM
VeriTran
Appway
Salesforce Financial Services Cloud
ieDigital
Leveris
Apiture
Banking Software Company
Omnia
Crealogix
Active.ai
Fiserv
Temenos
Five Degrees
NYMBUS
By Type:
Retail Banking
Corporate Banking
Investment Banking
By Application:
Internet banking
Mobile banking
Cash desk
Kiosks
Chatbots
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Segmental Analysis: -
The industry Digital Banking is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Digital Banking. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.
