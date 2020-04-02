Nationally Known Homeschool Speakers Offer Support Amid Pandemic

GRAY, CA, USA, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over thirty states have extended their initial school closings dates with at least seven states mandating closure through the end of the school year. With varying requirements for school districts across the nation, Oklahoma’s state board of education is mandating that all students continue their education with online learning, stating that this is the best way to educate students while their schools are closed.

The mandate occurred not long after a press conference in which President Trump recommended that “all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible” (Edweek).

To help balance work and family while working remotely, companies are offering their employees support and advice through Zoom sessions and daily emails. Additionally, teachers are guiding their students through this transition either through weekly or daily contact.

Parents, businesses, and school systems are pulling together all possible resources to keep their heads above water during the COVID-19 pandemic, many even turning to homeschool organizations such as The Old Schoolhouse® for advice. The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine publisher Gena Suarez confirms, “Millions of parents have found themselves unexpectedly homeschooling in one form or another. We are getting questions. We are getting new signups daily over at SchoolhouseTeachers.com. What’s a family to do under lockdown? They’re all looking for answers.” To help provide these answers on a large scale, Suarez is hosting a free webinar on April 9.

Actress and radio show host Sam Sorbo will be joining Suarez and The Old Schoolhouse® for a Home Education: Am I Really Qualified? webinar. As the author of They’re Your Kids: An Inspirational Journey From Self-doubter to Home School Advocate, Sam resonates with the skeptical parent unsure about the journey ahead. One day she was sending her children to a highly ranked public school, the next she was taking on a new role, as their teacher, at home.

Other sessions for this live webinar include, Am I Qualified to Teach? by Hal and Melanie Young, Expectations/Keeping It Real by Todd Wilson, From Public School to Homeschool by HSLDA’s Dan Beasley, Curriculum for a Month by SchoolhouseTeachers.com’s Leigh Morrison, along with several other nationally known homeschool speakers. Complimentary access to online curriculum and print homeschooling material will be provided to eligible participants of this event. Limited seating is available at HomeschoolShow.com.

As the country explores options during the current pandemic, those who have homeschooled for decades are offering their time and resources to help, while parents who have been thrust into an unexpected predicament are finding answers.



About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.



