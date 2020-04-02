Fame Tattoos Now Offering Free Realistic Color Tattoo Designs at its Tattoo Shop in Miami

One of the nation's finest tattoo shops has expanded its services.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, US, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering free realistic color tattoo designs at its studio in Miami.

"We are very excited to design realistic color tattoos," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos and added, "Realistic tattoos are inspired by the realism art movement which spawned in France in the 1850s. These tattoos are commonly done in black and grey, but we at Fame Tattoo design elegant color tattoos.”

“Realistic color tattoos have vibrant colors and are popular because they can look so incredibly real,” said Omar. “You can wear realistic color tattoos for the rest of your life as they ate are a stunning example of artistry.”

“Realistic color tattoos can be some of the most detail-oriented and impressive pieces of art, but they can also be a disaster if you turn to the wrong tattoo artist."

Omar explained, "We are proud to say that we have the best realistic color artists in Miami, and no matter how detailed or realistic you want your next tattoo to be, you can rest assured that we have you covered."

Fame Tattoos offers services including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Omar mentioned that Fame Tattoos recently launched a tattoo and piercing gift card.

"Buy the gift card for your friends, family or loved ones and give the gift that lasts forever," said Omar and went on to add, "You have two options to buy, an Electronic Gift Card, or you can come in in-person to purchase a Physical Gift Card."

Gift cards are available in the denomination of $50, $100, $200, $300 up to $2000, and can be purchased online where you can send the gift card to the recipient instantly or on a future date.

"You can even add a personal message to the card," revealed Omar.

For more information, please visit https://www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop and https://www.fametattoos.com/blog

###

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining Tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

Omar Gonzalez

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

Phone: 305-303-2025

Source: Fame Tattoos



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.