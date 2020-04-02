SCA Continues to Show Compassion in Time of COVID-19 with Website, Call Center Including First Responder Specific Needs

Board Certified Chaplains are Responding to Calls and Communications to Provide Spiritual Comfort, Support During These Uncertain Times

SCA is honored to now be able to provide profession-specific spiritual care for First Responders. This would include all police, fire, EMS and chaplains in the field.” — SCA President and CEO the Rev. Eric J. Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual Care Association has expanded their new website, A Time for Compassion, at www.atimeforcompassion.org . It is populated with advice and guidance to alleviate fears and anxieties during this national crisis.SCA is also offering people the chance to email or call and speak to a chaplain. This free service is available for members of the public.In addition, SCA has now created a dedicated line and email for those working in the front lines of first response and health care, which is staffed by chaplains with unique expertise in these areas."SCA is honored to now be able to provide profession-specific spiritual care for First Responders. This would include all police, fire, EMS and chaplains in the field. We are also proving profession-specific support and spiritual care to health care providers," said SCA President and CEO the Rev. Eric J. Hall. "This is indeed a time for compassion. Chaplains have so much to offer at this moment. We can rise to this occasion and tend to the soul of the country and those on the front lines."Chaplains help people in spiritual distress to identify and draw upon their sources of spiritual strength — regardless of religion or beliefs. They do not provide medical advice, rather they listen and offer spiritual comfort and support. Spiritual distress can affect one's whole being — body, mind, and spirit.All the chaplains responding are board certified, vetted, and receive clinical supervision.If you are a member of the public, a first responder, or a health care provider experiencing overwhelming emotions, spiritual pain, or a sense of distress, SCA invites you to connect with a trained and board certified professional chaplain by email, phone or video call — free of charge — who will listen and offer spiritual care and support at www.atimeforcompassion.org/get-help



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.