Plans and Programmes for all Year levels

SAMOA, April 1 - (MESC); The Ministry of Education Sports and Culture Samoa wishes to advise that due to schools being closed, the following plans and programmes are now readily made available for all Year levels.

1. On-line resources for the following levels on MESC website

ECE Primary Secondary – beginning 29th March 2020 All on-line resources are linked to curriculum learning outcomes and are a continuation of Strands that should be taught during this teaching period.

It is recommended that parents support their children’s learning using the available resources.

2. Television (TV1 & Government Channel)

The “LA OSO O AOAOGA FOU” TV program continues to provide learning that is relevant to both ECE levels and Primary level. A Government Digital Channel specifically set up to support the dissemination of information will also be used by MESC to deliver its scheduled programs for students.

A detailed schedule of times and subjects is made available on the MESC website and Facebook for parents and all students to follow through.

3. 2AP Radio Station

A detailed schedule of times and subjects for airing on 2AP is also now available for parents and students. This can be viewed and downloaded from MESC website and Facebook page.

Faafetai

Afamasaga Dr Karoline Afamasaga-Fuatai CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SPORTS AND CULTURE